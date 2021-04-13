Turkey to gift 90,000 Quran copies in Ramadan

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Turkey’s Diyanat Organization plans to gift 90,000 copies of the Holy Quran to 36 countries during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to aa.com.tr, Ihsan Ajeegh, vice president of the organization’s board of trustees announced that the Qurans will be gifted in line with “My Gift Is the Quran” campaign.

He said that the objective is to meet the spiritual needs of the poor in the holy month.

Besides the distribution of Quran copies, the plan includes preparation of Iftar (fast breaking) meals, sending food packages and Eid cloths, he added.

The campaign was launched in 2015 aiming to disseminating the message of Quran among as many as people as possible. The organization had announced last year that it has distributed about 1000000 Quran copies in 90 countries since 2015.