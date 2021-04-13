Sit-in held in Gaza in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Islamic Jihad movement and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine held a sit-in in solidarity with thousands of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

The event took place near the Israeli controlled Erez crossing in northern Gaza. The move comes as thousands of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails suffer from inhumane treatment and are being denied their basic rights.

Israel has imprisoned nearly one million Palestinians since 1967. Many Palestinian prisoners suffer from chronic illnesses and are denied proper medical treatment by Israel’s Prison Service who runs Israeli prisons.

Statistics show that over two hundred Palestinian detainees have died in Israeli prisons since 1967 due to medical negligence. According to prisoners’ advocacy groups Israel is currently holding some 5,000 Palestinians behind bars, including women and children.