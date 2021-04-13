Date :Tuesday, April 13th, 2021 | Time : 19:41 |ID: 207149 | Print

Photos: Sit-in protest against enforced disappearance of Shia Muslims held in Karachi, Pakistan

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Leaders of Joint Action Committee for Shia Missing Persons demanded ‘Release of victims of enforced disappearance before Ramazan month’ in Karachi on Monday. Allama Ahmed Iqbal Rizvi and Allama Amin Shaheedi addressed the joint press conference.

