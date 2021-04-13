Sheikh Zakzaky followers launch Interfaith Symposium in Ibadan, Nigeria (+Photos)

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Students and followers of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky organized an interfaith symposium on Saturday the 10th of April 2021 at Le Ville Event Center, Jericho Eveleve Ibadan. Scholars and Clerics from Islam and Christianity delivered lectures on various topics such The Brotherhood of Mankind by Sheikh Mudashir A. Bada. Another lecture on the topic “M I my Brother’s Keeper” was delivered by Reverend Jide Johnson.Khalifatu Sheikh Muyeeden Ayede delivered lecure on The Destructive Potential of Tribalism.Others speakers include Reverend Thomas S. Dindowa who spoke on the topic: Are We Brothers. While Comrade Innocent Agbo spoke on The Rule of Law as A Guarantor of Peace.

The Chief Host of the occasion Sheikh Miftahu thanked the scholars for answering the invitation, he also expressed a huge thank to members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) present.