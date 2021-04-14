https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/79812A64-9138-4FE9-BA97-E1C716DFC804.jpeg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-04-14 01:20:462021-04-14 01:20:46Photos: Preparing Lady Masoumah’s (S.A) shrine for Ramadan programs
Photos: Preparing Lady Masoumah’s (S.A) shrine for Ramadan programs
SHAFAQNA- The servants of the holy shrine of Lady Fatimah Masoumah (S.A), prepared the places of the shrine for holding cultural and media programs during the holy month of Ramadan.
This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
