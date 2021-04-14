Date :Wednesday, April 14th, 2021 | Time : 01:20 |ID: 207213 | Print

Photos: Preparing Lady Masoumah’s (S.A) shrine for Ramadan programs

SHAFAQNA- The servants of the holy shrine of Lady Fatimah Masoumah (S.A), prepared the places of the shrine for holding cultural and media programs during the holy month of Ramadan.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

