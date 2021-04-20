Beautiful Names of God: Al-Muhaymin (Photo)

Date :Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 | Time : 05:03 |ID: 207254 | Print
SHAFAQNA- “Asma Al-Hosna” or the Beautiful Names of God are the words used for “Allah” in Islam. The number of these names is often considered to be 99, most of which are mentioned in the holy Quran. Shafaqna News Agency in a Shia Graph series, gradually introduces these Divine Names.

Al-Muhaymin : The Guardian

French 

Al-Mouhaymin : le Dominant

Spanish

Al-Muhaimin : el Custodio

