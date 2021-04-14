What is the ruling on fasting for young girls who reach the age of adulthood? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about fasting for young girls who reach the age of adulthood.

Question: What is the duty of girls who have newly reached the age of adulthood but due to physical weakness are not able to fast?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Girls become adult after the end of nine lunar years (or 8 years, 8 months and 25 days of solar year), but if they are not able to carry out some of the religious duties such as fasting, it is not Wajib for them to do those duties. And if they cannot do Qadha for them until next Ramadhan, there is also no need for Qadha, but must feed a poor person for every day.

