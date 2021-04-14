What are the duties of Muslims in the holy Month of Ramadhan according to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)/Part 1?

SHAFAQNA – The eighth Shia Imam, Ali ibn Musa Al-Ridha (AS) narrated form his father, and he narrated from his fathers, and they narrated from first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) who said: In one of the last days of the Month of Sha’aban and near the Month of Ramadhan, the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) recited an important sermon (Khotbah) for us.

In that sermon, the holy Prophet (PBUH) said: O’ people, the Month of Allah (SWT) with Divine Blessings and Forgiveness has turned to you; according to God, a month which is the best of months, its days are the best of days and its nights are the best of nights, and its hours are the best of hours; a month which you have been invited to God’s feast, and you have become dignified in it by God.

In that month your breaths have the reward of praising God (Dhikr), and your sleep has the reward of worshipping God. Your deeds and Duas are accepted in Ramadhan, so ask Allah (SWT) to grant you the success of fasting and reciting the holy Quran in that month. The unfortunate and unprosperous is the one who is not forgiven by God in this great month [1].

To be continued