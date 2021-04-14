Date :Wednesday, April 14th, 2021 | Time : 11:44 |ID: 207323 | Print

Photos: Quran Tartil Recitation ceremony in Lady Masoumah’s (S.A) holy shrine

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Today, on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, Quran Tartil Recitation ceremony was held in the holy shrine of Lady Masoumah (S.A).

This program will be broadcasted live on Qom and Omid channels every day at 10:00 until the end of Ramadan.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
US congress celebrated Iftar feast
Grand Sheikh of Al-Azhar congratulates Muslims on arrival of Ramadhan
Video: ICEL programs on day 10 of Ramadan 2020
Prohibition of holding public Iftar dinners during Ramadhan in UAE & Egypt
Video: ICEL programs on day 23 of Ramadan 2020
Photos: International Quran Exhibition In Iranian city of Mashhad
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *