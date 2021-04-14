Photos: Quran Tartil Recitation ceremony in Lady Masoumah’s (S.A) holy shrine

SHAFAQNA- Today, on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, Quran Tartil Recitation ceremony was held in the holy shrine of Lady Masoumah (S.A).

This program will be broadcasted live on Qom and Omid channels every day at 10:00 until the end of Ramadan.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English