Qatar’s Katara to host Quran recitation contest as part of Ramadan programs

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: In observance of the holy month of Ramadan, the Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) in Qatar has announced a variety of virtual activities and events such as online competitions and virtual exhibitions in accordance with COVID-19 precautionary measures being implemented by the state.

These activities include a number of daily and weekly competitions in which valuable prizes can be won such as daily Q & A contests, short story competition, the Katara Prize for Arabic Poetry (Mothers of the Believers), and the Katara prize for reciting the Quran, among others.

Running for the entire Ramadan, the Katara Prize for Arabic Poetry is one of the initiatives of the Qatari Women’s Pen Forum, the top three winners of which will receive QR 60,000, QR40,000 and QR20,000 respectively.

The Katara prize for reciting the Quran occupies a great position in the Islamic world as a whole in the field of Quran recitation, attracting participants from 62 countries around the world, bringing the number of participants in the current fourth edition to 2004. The finalists will be presented on Qatar TV under the official sponsorship of the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs.

Katara will also broadcast new episodes of the popular cartoon series it has produced called ‘Tamour and Tamoura. A number of virtual art exhibitions which Katara had launched earlier can still be viewed through its official website.

This year’s Katara Ramadan activities come within the framework of Doha as the capital of Islamic culture, as the Cultural Village is providing diverse cultural activities that enhance the role of culture in the Islamic world. Katara continues to present its various activities and exhibitions on its social media accounts and on its website.