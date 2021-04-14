Mecca Grand Mosque capacity to be increased for Umrah in Ramadan month

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Saudi Arabia’s General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has decided to increase the capacity of the Grand Mosque in Mecca to 50,000 Umrah performers and 100,000 worshippers per day during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan for those who are vaccinated, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

This decision will go into effect on the first day of Ramadan, which is expected to begin on April 13, while adhering to the Kingdom’s COVID-19 precautionary and preventive measures, SPA said.

Saudi Arabia will grant permits for those wishing to perform Umrah or visit the Holy sites during Ramadan month on the condition they are vaccinated, according to a statement from the Kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

The ministry specified that those wishing to receive the permits must have taken two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and based on their immunized status on the Tawakkalna app. It specified that this also applies to a person who has been vaccinated 14 days after receiving the first dose or a vaccinated person who has recovered from being infected.

