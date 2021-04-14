60% enrichment, response to enemy’s evils: Rouhani

The president made the remarks speaking in the cabinet session in reaction to an act of sabotage on Sunday in an enrichment facility in Natanz, central Iran.

“We cut off your hand when you commit a crime,” Rouhani said, adding, “we cut one hand with IR6 and the other with 60% enrichment.”

He said that the government is waiting for a final report by security officials, however, noting that it is apparently the crime was perpetrated by the Zionist regime.

Iran’s first response would be replacing the IR1 centrifuges with IR6 ones so that the enemies know they cannot stop Iran from developing this technology by creating problem for IR1 centrifuges, the president said.

“We know what you are doing. You want to empty our hands in the negotiations while we come to the negotiations with full hands.”

Rouhani said: “We answer to your plots but we say again at the same time that our activities are definitely peaceful and are under the supervision of the [UN nuclear] agency.”

He reiterated that Iran will return to its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal – JCPOA – at the very day the other parties to the deal come to their undertakings.

The president however noted that Iran will verify any possible return of the JCPOA participants to their commitment. He added that Iran’s verification will not take a long time as Iran knows how to do it.