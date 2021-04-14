Date :Wednesday, April 14th, 2021 | Time : 18:32 |ID: 207415 | Print

Photos: 1000 Carpets covering holy shrine of Al-Abbas(p)

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: The Department of the Care of the Holy Courtyard in the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine finished furnishing the courtyard of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) with (1000) new carpets of luxurious quality in preparation for the blessed month of Ramadan. These works are in parallel of furnishing the Holy Sanctuary with new carpets of consistent colors commensurate with the sanctity of the holy shrine.

