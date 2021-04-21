High position of those who fast

SHAFAQNA- The biggest source of happiness for believers is when God accepts and loves them. Fasting opens a door to the love of God and puts people under His attention.

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said,

“Indeed, God has appointed angels to pray for those who fast.”

In another narration, the Prophet said that if angels are appointed to pray for a group of people, their prayer will be definitely accepted by God. The Prophet also said,

“I swear by He in whose hands lies my life, the change in the smell of a fasting person’s mouth is more likable to God than the smell of musk.”

Of course, God will show more mercy to a person gives up on his desires for a while for His sake and submits his will to the will of God. Imam Ali (A.S) said:

“When a person fasts, his sleep will be counted as worship, his silence as Tasbih (glorification of God), his prayers will be answered and his acts will be rewarded twice. Without a doubt, his prayers when he breaks his fast will be granted.”

The Prophet (PBUH) also said:

“Indeed, there is a special entrance to heaven called Rayyan from which no one will enter except for the people who fast.”

Therefore, fasting has many benefits, such as helping us tolerate our difficulties easier and making us better people who are worthy of God’s love and mercy and this is why fasting has been considered as one of the best acts of worship that existed in all divine religions.

Source:

God’s Mercy through Fasting, Husayn Ansariyan