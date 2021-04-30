Power of fasting: Key to healing body, mind, and spirit

SHAFAQNA- The ultimate aim of the journey of a believer is to get close to Allah. To have a position with Him that is special. It is the cherished goal and hope of all those who love Allah. Life in this world is a journey towards that goal. Every action carried out, every deed performed is a step forward in that direction. Human beings have been given life in this world, as an opportunity to achieve the pleasure of Allah, to serve and worship Him and to achieve nearness to Him.

This type of journey is undertaken intensively during the month of Ramadan. Through increased prayers and worship, a believer tries in this month to cover great distances in his life long journey towards God. The incentives to earn extra reward and mercy from Allah in this month encourage more good deeds and increased remembrance of Allah. This brings a believer very close to Allah.

The Power of Fasting is the key to healing the Body, Mind, and Spirit.

Physical Healing

It is quoted from the Prophet of Islam to have said:

“Fast, you’ll be healthy”.

When by fasting you stop the input of nutrition for a while, then a flurry of cleansing starts up, the rugs are lifted and the dirty dishes are brought out of the cabinet where they were stashed. Cleansing begins in earnest.

Social Healing

“Truly! Allah wrongs not mankind in aught; but mankind wrong themselves.” Quran (10:44)

A man wrote a letter to Imam Askari (A.S) asking him: “For what reason did Allah make fasting compulsory?”

The Imam (A.S) wrote in reply:

“God has made fasting compulsory so that the rich shall find the pain of hunger so they have a mercy upon the poor.”

Spiritual Healing

“O you who believe! Fasting is prescribed to you as it was prescribed to those before you that you may gain self-restraint.” Quran (2:183)

Despite all the above mentioned benefits of fasting, we believe the main benefits of religious fasting are its spiritual rejuvenation and healing.

Fasting is prevention from certain things most of which are not only normally permissible but also even quite essential in our lives. By fasting we avoid food and drink which are the main nutritional sources for our body. This challenge against permissible and normally useful inputs is to give us the strength to avoid taking things that are harmful, including toxins, for our body and soul.

Fasting is the Heart of Servitude, fasting is prevention and prevention is separation and detachment and detachment is the heart and the reality of servitude to God.

Sources:

-Understanding the Month of Glory Lessons on the Month of Ramadhan, Tayyiba Publishers &Distributors

-Laws and practices: what is the fast of the month of Ramadan, compiled by un known

-The Merits of Fasting and the Month of Ramadan, Mohammad Ali Shomali

-Fasting and the Holy month of Ramadan, Mansour Leghaei

– Fast, Sayyid Sa’eed Akhtar Rizvi

-God’s Mercy through Fasting, Husayn Ansariyan