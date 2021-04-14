Date :Wednesday, April 14th, 2021 | Time : 23:23 |ID: 207490 | Print

Photos: A fun program for children in Gaza at the beginning of Ramadan

SHAFAQNA- A group of artists performed cheerful programs for children in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip at the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

 

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

