Taraweeh prayer held on first night of Ramadan in Masjid al-Haram+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Masjid al-Haram last night, witnessed the Taraweeh prayers on the first night of the holy month of Ramadan.

Last night, the Masjid al-Haram witnessed the rituals and prayers of the first night of the holy month of Ramadan, and a group of people living in Saudi Arabia, who had the permits of the Saudi Health Organization to visit the House of God, performed the first Taraweeh prayer of this holy month.

According to a decree issued by the Saudi authorities during Ramadan this year, due to the continuing the outbreak of Corona, only people living in Saudi Arabia can visit the house of God, provided that they are registered on a special site and it is confirmed that they received the second dose of Corona vaccine, or that 14 days have passed since the first dose of Corona was injected, or that they have affected by Corona and are safe against the virus.

The General Directorate of Masjid al-Haram and Al-Masjid an-Nabawi also announced that disinfection around the house of God and the place of Tawaf of pilgrims and the courtyards of Masjid al-Haram is carried out regularly, and 27,000 bottles of Zamzam water are distributed daily among worshipers and pilgrims.

While during Ramadan last year, the doors of the Masjid al-Haram were closed to pilgrims, this year the Taraweeh prayers was offered on the first night of Ramadan with the presence of pilgrims, and due to the prevalence of the Corona, the number of rakaʿahs of this prayer was reduced to five rakaʿahs.

Some Arab and Islamic countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Palestine, Egypt, the Kingdom of Oman, Jordan, Lebanon, Tunisia and the Iraqi Sunni Waqf Court, declared Tuesday as the first day of the holy month of Ramadan.

This news is originally published by Iqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English