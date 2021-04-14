Date :Thursday, April 15th, 2021 | Time : 00:00 |ID: 207515 | Print

Photos: Washing dome of Imam Ali’s (A.S) holy shrine for Ramadan

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Washing the dome of Imam Ali’s (A.S) holy shrine on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

This news is originally published by Hawzah News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

You might also like
Video: ICEL programs on day 19 of Ramadan 2020
Video: IZH programs on day 21 of Ramadan 2020
Video: ICEL programs on day 12 of Ramadan 2020
The banner of sadness raised in Imam Ali (A.S) Holy Shrine in memory of the martyrdom of…
Video: IZH programs on day 24 of Ramadan 2020
Abolition of Iftar dinner during Ramadan in Masjid Al-Nabi (PBUH)
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *