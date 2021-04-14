https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/F745C66B-0007-4FFF-B43F-9EC5112DB1A8.jpeg 599 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-04-15 00:00:522021-04-15 00:00:52Photos: Washing dome of Imam Ali’s (A.S) holy shrine for Ramadan
Photos: Washing dome of Imam Ali’s (A.S) holy shrine for Ramadan
SHAFAQNA- Washing the dome of Imam Ali’s (A.S) holy shrine on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.
This news is originally published by Hawzah News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
