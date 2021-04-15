SHAFAQNA- Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani about fasting in Ramadhan and taking part in congregational prayers in the days of Coronavirus outbreak.

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa about fasting in Ramadhan in the shadow of the Corona outbreak

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about fasting in the holy Month of Ramadhan in the shadow of Coronavirus outbreak. According to SHAFAQNA, in reply to a question about fasting in the Month of Ramadhan in the shadow of the Coronavirus outbreak, the Grand Ayatollah Sistani emphasized that fasting as an individual duty is Wajib, and whoever has the conditions it is obligatory to fast regardless of it being Wajib for others or not.

The context of Istifta (question and request for Fatwa) and the Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer are outlined below.

In the Name of Allah (SWT), the Most Compassinate, the Most Merciful

The Office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani

Salaam Alaykum

The Month of Ramadhan is approaching whilst the Coronavirus is spreading in all the parts of the world, and for reducing the possibility of infection by this virus, some doctors recommend to drink water in close periods, because dehydration in the body can reduce body’s defence, and if the throat is dry and the virus enters it, it is possible for the virus to enter breathing organs. But drinking water regularly causes the transfer of virus to stomach and helps destroying it. Therefore, considering the mentioned reason; is the fasting obligation ceases to be valid for Muslims in the current year?

The answer: The obligation of fasting in the holy Month of Ramadhan is an individual duty, and whoever has the conditions, it is obligatory to fast regardless of it being Wajib for others or not. And if a Muslim person fears that fasting even by observing all precautionary measures, causes infection of the Corona, the obligation of fasting for each day that person fears to get infected with this illness, is removed, and later on must do Qadha fasting. But if (the person) is able to reduce the level of getting infected with the illness in a way that wise people do not think it is anything to care about; albeit by staying at home, or not mixing close with others, using mask and medical gloves, and observing repeated sanitizing protocols, and similar to these, and if there is no severe unbearable hardship; the obligation of fasting is not removed.

But regarding what it has been said by doctors who recommend to drink water in regular periods to avoid body’s lack of water and dryness of the throat to remove the possibility of getting infected with the Coronavirus; this case does not remove the obligation of fasting, except for those who have reached to a point that if they fast, there is a fear that they get infected with the illness, and there is also no way of reducing the possibility of it, even by staying at home, and observing all precautionary measures; but others must fast.

Of course, it may be possible to compensate for the shortage of water during fasting by consuming vegetables and fruits full of water such as cucumber, watermelon before Sahar (dawn). As it is possible to avoid dryness of the throat by chewing sugar free chewing gum during the day; on the condition that its bits do not disintegrate in the mouth and these bits do not enter the throat. Therefore, chewing the chewing gum causes saliva to increase, and there is no problem with swallowing saliva during fasting.

Therefore, those who can leave their work in the Month of Ramadhan and stay at home in order to be safe, fasting obligation are not removed from them. But those who cannot leave their work at all and they fear that if they do not drink water during the day will be infected with the Coronavirus, and cannot do anything else to protect themselves from the illness, fasting is not Wajib for them, even though pretending to Iftar (breaking fast) in public is not allowed.

Without a doubt Ramadhan fasting is one of the most important religious obligations, and it is not allowed to leave (abandon) it without true excuse, and any human being is aware of own situation better than others regarding the true excuse for leaving fasting or not.

In brief it must be said that: The obligation of fasting in the Month of Ramadhan is removed only from those who have religious excuse, like ill person, and the one who fears, for example for the medical reason that if he/she fasts, gets ill, and by observing precautionary measures, it is impossible not to get ill; and otherwise, all those who can must carry out the necessary precautionary measures, and they are not allowed to leave (abandon) fasting.