Broadcasting first documentary about Saudi historic mosques

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia plans to broadcast a documentary on 30 of its historic mosques for the first time during the holy month of Ramadan.

Al-Saudiya TV channel broadcasts a 30-episode documentary about 30 historic Saudi mosques every day during the holy month of Ramadan.

These historic mosques, which have been renovated in recent months by order of the Saudi Crown Prince, range from 60 to 1432 years.

According to the report, this documentary is the first television production in the world to depict this number of historic mosques, as well as the geography of the various regions of Saudi Arabia where these mosques are located.

These programs also expose the role of private companies in the implementation of mosque architecture projects and efforts made to develop historic mosques and the architectural style of each region, which is different from other regions.

This 30-part documentary program starts every day at 6 pm Riyadh time during the holy month of Ramadan and will be repeated the next morning at 4:40 AM.

