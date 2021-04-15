First Ramadan Adhan after 86 years broadcasted in Hagia Sophia Mosque+ Video

SHAFAQNA- On Tuesday evening, the first Iftar Adhan (Call to Prayers) of the holy month of Ramadan, after an 86-year hiatus, resounded from the minarets of the Hagia Sophia Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey.

86 years after the conversion of the Hagia Sophia Mosque in Istanbul into a museum, the Muezzin of this mosque went to the top of one of the four minarets of the mosque on the evening of Tuesday, April 13, and began the call to prayer for the first Iftar of the holy month of Ramadan.

At the same time, the camera lens captured beautiful images of this important event. In some of these pictures, the Muezzin of the mosque is shown standing behind him, the Sultan Ahmad Mosque and some ships crossing the Bosphorus.

It is worth mentioning that Turkish mosques are still open for the five daily prayers during the holy month of Ramadan, but due to the dire situation of the outbreak of Corona in this country, Taraweeh prayers are held at home.

Yesterday (Tuesday) was the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in some Islamic countries, including Turkey, but in some other countries, such as Iran, the holy month of Ramadan has started from Wednesday, April 14th.

On July 10, 2020, a Turkish court ruled that the Hagia Sophia cultural complex should be converted into a mosque. This mosque was turned into a museum in 1934.

Following you can find a video of the resounding of the first call to prayer of Ramadan after 86 years in the Hagia Sophia Mosque.

This news is originally published by Iqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English