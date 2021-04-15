Date :Thursday, April 15th, 2021 | Time : 10:23 |ID: 207580 | Print

What happens if blood is seen when cooking the meat? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about seeing blood when cooking/frying meat.

Question: What is the ruling on the blood which drips from meat of animals such as chicken, cow and lamb/sheep when making kibab?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: They are believed to be clean; but eating blood is Haram.

Source: leader.ir

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *