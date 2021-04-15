https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/fatwa-1.jpg 300 300 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-04-15 10:23:122021-04-15 10:23:12What happens if blood is seen when cooking the meat? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
What happens if blood is seen when cooking the meat? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about seeing blood when cooking/frying meat.
Question: What is the ruling on the blood which drips from meat of animals such as chicken, cow and lamb/sheep when making kibab?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: They are believed to be clean; but eating blood is Haram.
Source: leader.ir
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!