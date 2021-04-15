What are signs of certainty?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that one day after performing Dawn Salaat the holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) saw a young man who was pale and frail and could not control his balance. The Prophet (PBUH) asked him: How are you? He replied: I am in the state of certainty (Yaqeen). The Prophet (PBUH) asked: What is the sign of your certainty. The young man replied: As if I see the Divine Throne and all the people are gathered and are called to account for their actions and I am among them. As if now I see the residents of heaven enjoy comforts of paradise and residents of hell being punished. As if now I can hear with my ears the sound of the movement of the hell fire.

The Prophet (PBUH) faced his companions and said: This person is a servant who Allah (SWT) has illuminated his heart with the light of belief. Then, the Prophet (PBUH) told that young man: Maintain your mood that it is not taken away from you. The young man said: Pleas pray that Allah (SWT) grant me the martyrdom. It was not long when a battle started and he became a martyr [1].

[1] Kalaam wa Irfan wa Hikmat-e-Amali, Martyr Motahhari, Page 92.