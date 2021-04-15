https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/164610445.jpg 853 1280 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-04-15 16:01:102021-04-15 16:01:10Biden’s admin. only shows “commitment to Trump’s maximum pressure”: Zarif
Biden’s admin. only shows “commitment to Trump’s maximum pressure”: Zarif
SHAFAQNA-IRNA : Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday that Iran stayed in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and passed the test with “flying colors” but US President Joe Biden’s administration “has only shown a commitment to Trump’s maximum pressure.”
“Iran’s ‘seriousness of purpose’ in pursuing diplomacy was tested in the three years since Trump withdrew from the nuclear accord,” Zarif wrote in a Twitter message.
He added, “Iran—by remaining in the deal—passed with flying colors.”
“The Biden administration, however, has only shown a commitment to Trump’s maximum pressure.”
