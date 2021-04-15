Libyan Ambassador: Historical and religious attractions make Karbala a tourist destination

SHAFAQNA– The Libyan ambassador to Baghdad stressed at the opening ceremony of the “Our Civilization, Our Honor” festival, organized by Astan Quds Hussaini in Karbala, that Karbala’s historical and religious attractions have made the city a top tourist city.

The Imam Hussain (A.S) Museum, affiliated with Astan Quds Hussaini, held an international festival entitled “Our Civilization is Our Honor” at the ancient Fortress of Al-Ukhaidir, west of Karbala, with Arab and international cooperation.

Alaa Zia-ud-Din, the museum’s director general, said: “Our Civilization, Our Honor” festival which was held by Astan Quds Hussaini in the Fortress of Al-Ukhaidir, brought together the world’s civilizations by inviting embassies and cultural affiliates in Iraq.”

He explained: “The large presence is a source of pride for us, because our civilization is ancient and the city of Karbala is very important, and this presence draws attention to the city of Karbala.”

Referring to the participation of 16 countries in the activities of the festival, Zia-ud-Din said: “Tourism is a river of gold and Karbala will be the source of this river.”

Ali Obaid, director general of research and excavation at the Iraqi Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, said: “This festival shows the interest of Astan Quds Hussaini in the ancient cultural heritage of all humanity.

He added: “This heritage has a great impact on other civilizations, religions and all nations, so it is very important to take care of it today.”

“The city of Karbala is part of the history of human civilization, and the role of Astan Quds Hussaini is clear through these activities, which support human heritage,” said Ali al-Sayyid, Libya’s ambassador to Iraq, in an interview with Astan Quds Hussaini news website.

He continued: “In my opinion, this city is rich in monuments, such as the tombs of Imam Hussain (A.S) and his brother Abu al-Fadl al-Abbas (A.S) and other historical and religious monuments and attractions; Therefore, it will be a top-hole tourist city.”

It is worth mentioning that Astan Quds Hussaini (A.S) is working on many cultural projects that help support tourism in the holy city of Karbala, that is one of the most important destinations for many visitors from all around the world.

This news is originally published by Iqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English