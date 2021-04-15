Invitation from 200 European & American centers to introduce Khuddam ul-Quran

SHAFAQNA- As part of the“First Select and Award of Khuddam ul-Quran (Servants of the Holy Qur’an) in the West”, the Islamic Center of England invited 200 Islamic Centers located in Europe and the United States to introduce the Khuddam ul-Quran to this center.

According to the Islamic Center of England, Hojjatoleslam Seyed Hashem Mousavi, the head of the Islamic Center of England, in letters sent to the heads of the centers and Imams of mosques in Europe and the United States, listed the goals and functions of this call and emphasized the need for widespread participation of Islamic centers in order to identify the prominent the Khuddam ul-Quran in the West.

In this letter, various Islamic centers have been asked to introduce people who have had outstanding services or products in one of the fields of education, research, art, technology and media, and management of Quranic activities, in the form of a form which is available at https://forms.office.com/r/EtMwNpWUp0.

It’s worth mentioning that the call for the first period of Select and Award of Khuddam ul-Quran (Servants of the Holy Qur’an) in the West, has been announced by the Islamic Center of England and the first group of these the Khuddam ul-Quran is scheduled to be introduced and honored in the month of Ramadan this year.

More information about this call is available on the website of the Islamic Center of England at www.IC-EL.UK.

This news is originally published by Iqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English