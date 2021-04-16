https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Ayat-Vahid.jpg 183 275 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-04-16 09:59:422021-04-16 09:59:42Must workers who commute a lot in cities fast during pandemic? The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani’s answer
Must workers who commute a lot in cities fast during pandemic? The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani answered questions about fasting during Corona Pandemic.
Question: I work and commute a lot in the city, considering that the danger of being infected with Corona is high for such individuals, is fasting cease to be valid for me? Or must I close my work and stay at home to fast?
The Grand Ayatollah Vahid: If you can, must close your work and stay at home to fast.
