Must workers who commute a lot in cities fast during pandemic? The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani answered questions about fasting during Corona Pandemic.

Question: I work and commute a lot in the city, considering that the danger of being infected with Corona is high for such individuals, is fasting cease to be valid for me? Or must I close my work and stay at home to fast?

The Grand Ayatollah Vahid: If you can, must close your work and stay at home to fast.

