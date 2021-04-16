Date :Friday, April 16th, 2021 | Time : 10:03 |ID: 207685 | Print

What is the ruling if the intention for fasting is forgotten during Ramadhan? The Grand Ayatollah Safi’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Safi answered a question about forgetting the intention (Niyyah) for fasting in Ramadhan.

Question: What must be done if before dawn (Fajr) the intention for fasting is forgotten in the Month of Ramadhan?

The Grand Ayatollah Safi: If remembers before noon (Dhuhr), make Niyyah; and if remembers afternoon, the fast is invalidated, but must avoid eating during fasting hours and do Qadha fast for that day.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

