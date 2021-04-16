https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Ayat-Safi-1.jpg 130 218 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-04-16 10:03:032021-04-16 10:03:03What is the ruling if the intention for fasting is forgotten during Ramadhan? The Grand Ayatollah Safi’s answer
What is the ruling if the intention for fasting is forgotten during Ramadhan? The Grand Ayatollah Safi’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Safi answered a question about forgetting the intention (Niyyah) for fasting in Ramadhan.
Question: What must be done if before dawn (Fajr) the intention for fasting is forgotten in the Month of Ramadhan?
The Grand Ayatollah Safi: If remembers before noon (Dhuhr), make Niyyah; and if remembers afternoon, the fast is invalidated, but must avoid eating during fasting hours and do Qadha fast for that day.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
