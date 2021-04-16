Date :Friday, April 16th, 2021 | Time : 23:21 |ID: 207753 | Print

Photos: Quran Tartil Recitation in holy shrine of Hazrat Abbas (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- The Quran Tartil Recitation ceremony is held during the days of the holy month of Ramadan in the shrine of Hazrat Abbas (A.S) in the city of Karbala.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

