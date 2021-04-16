Danish ambassador to Iraq visits Imam Ali’s (A.S) holy shrine

SHAFAQNA- Danish Ambassador to Iraq visited the holy Shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) and admired the historical monuments and Islamic arts in the courtyard and porches of this shrine.

The Danish Ambassador to Iraq, Mr. Stig Paolo Piras and his accompanying delegation visited Astan Quds Alavi. This is the first time that the head of the Danish diplomatic mission in Iraq has visited the shrine of Imam Ali (A.S).

Mazen al-Asadi, head of the public relations department at Astan Quds Alavi Public Relations, and a number of staff members welcomed the delegation.

The Danish ambassador praised the historical and ancient buildings and Islamic arts in the courtyard and porches of the holy shrine and said: “The city of Najaf Ashraf, especially the holy shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) is of historical importance.”

This news is originally published by Shia News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English