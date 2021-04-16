Date :Friday, April 16th, 2021 | Time : 23:57 |ID: 207780 | Print

welcoming expressions broadcasted from minarets of the two holy shrines On the eve of Ramadan

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: Welcoming expressions broadcasted from the minarets of the holy shrines of Imam al-Hussain and Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon both of them) to welcome the holy month of Ramadhan; the month of mercy, forgiveness and worship, which is a tradition done when the holy month of Ramadan is approaching.

The readers chant expressions to welcome the greatest months of the Lord, through various supplications and verses heard by the believers who are present in the two holy shrines of Imam al-Hussain and al-Abbas (peace be upon both of them) or in the courtyard between the two holy shrines and their surrounding areas or those who are watching the live broadcast on television.
