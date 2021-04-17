Violence against women in Islam

SHAFAQNA-

To make matters worse, there are many concepts and ideas that Islam brought and fought for considered in the eyes of many as something Islam is against. There are many ideas which are considered to be revolutionary for the better of society, yet when looking upon the teachings of the Quran and Ahl Al-Bayt (a.s) we see them already there.

A prime example is the criticism of violence against women and the campaign to end it. The senseless idea that Islam orders men to hurt women might come from the looking at so called Muslim men who are light years away from the reality of the religion they claim to follow. The perception of understanding a religion’s ideology, or any other movement or group by looking at the actions of the followers alone is unfair.

When looking at the statements and actions of the holy Quran and Ahl Al-Bayt (a.s) it is clear that they were the pioneers of fighting against women discrimination, and precociously domestic violence. Islam emphasized the requirement of observing respect towards women, and respecting her physical and mental being. Thus, we see the Prophet prohibit beating women, “ Do not hit women and do not hinder them (1), and teaching men how to communicate with love wither wives, such as his advice, “ A man’s statement ‘I love you’ to a woman does not exit her heart. ” (2). It is also why we see that Islamic laws order the husband to pay blood money and is considered a sinner. All one has to do instead of looking at the wrong examples is to look at the prophet (pbuh and his family) to get a better picture of how to treat a woman.

In addition, violence and abuse is considered as oppression which is a grave sin in Islamic teachings. In a nutshell a wife is not an animal which a husband uses for their desires, but rather a human being which has been given rights by the lord Almighty.

(1) Jami’ Ahatidth Al-Shia v.20, p.248.

(2) Al-Kafi, v.5, p.569.