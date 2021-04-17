Ramadan: Dates for Breaking Your Fast

SHAFAQNA-

Muslims around the globe have started fasting the holy month of Ramadan, and it’s a well-known tradition for Muslims to break their fast with dates.

It is actually recommended to break our fast with dates, as Prophet Mohammad (peace and blessings be upon him) used to do, as reported in Sunnah:

: “Break your fast by eating dates, if not, do it by water as it is purifying.” (Narrated by Ahmad).

He said in another Hadith: “The date that is from Al-`Aliyah [district in Al-Madinah] is a cure.” (Narrated by Muslim and Ahmad.)

Let’s look at the characteristics and benefits of dates. Date palm, Phoenix dactylifera L., is one of the oldest fruit trees in the world, known as the tree of life.

The place of origin of the date palm is uncertain. Some claim that the date palm first originated in Babel, Iraq, while others believe that it originated in Dareen or Hoff, Saudi Arabia or Harqan, an island on the Arabian Gulf in Bahrain.

The date palm is a perennial plant and is characterized by its slow growth. There are male and female trees.

The females normally begin to bear dates within an average of five years from the time of planting. The date palm can live for about 150 years.

Nutritional Value of Dates

(In most varieties, the sugar component consists of glucose and fructose.)The nutritional value of the relatively easy-to-store date fruit is high in sugar – comprising up to 70% of the fruit.

Dates are also good sources of iron, potassium (150mg in 100g), magnesium (important for use of voluntary muscles), sulphur, copper, calcium and phosphorus (important in building muscles and neuro-tissues), along with various vitamins, including thiamine, riboflavin, biotin, folic and ascorbic acid. Water is 13.8% and proteins are about 3%.

One kilogram of dates gives the body 3470 calories shortly after eating it. This energy will satisfy your appetite, which is very important especially while breaking your fasting.

This rich fruit plays an important role in the nutrition of human populations in the above regions. Its use also as a supplement fodder for livestock gives the tree more value.

The secondary products generated from fruits are syrups, jams, ice creams, baby foods, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks.

Therefore, small and intermediate-scale industries can be supported over long term periods in both urban and rural situations.

This is reflected in its widely acknowledged sustainability value in social, economic and ecological terms.

Palm Trees (Nakhl) in Qur’an:

Nakhl is mentioned frequently in the Qur’an, especially when showing the miracles of Allah’s creation and the pleasures, which were created for man.

Also, in the story of Maryam, pains drove the blessed mother of Jesus (peace be upon them) to the trunk of a palm tree. She was ordered to eat from the fresh ripe dates.

“With it He produces for you corn, olives, date palms, grapes and every kind of fruit; verily this is a sign for those who give thought.”(Surat An-Nahl 16:11).

“And shake towards thyself the trunk of the palm tree, it will let fall fresh ripe dates upon thee…So eat and drink and cool (thine) eye.”(Surat Maryam 19:25-26).

According to scientific studies, the ripe date contains a substance that urges uterine spasms and increases contractions especially in the time of delivery.

This substance resembles ‘oxytocin’ that is secreted by the interior lobe of pituitary gland, which encourages contractions of the uterus.

The best kind of palm tree is the kind that is grown without any artificial chemicals, sprays, fumigants, or sulphur and without steaming, hydrating or preservatives.

California is one of the places where they are grown that way: 68 feet below sea level in the 110-degree heat of the California desert.

Don’t miss a breakfast with dates when sunset appears.

