What are the duties of Muslims in the holy Month of Ramadhan according to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)/Part 2?

SHAFAQNA – In this month (Ramadhan) with your hunger and thirst, remember the hunger and the thirst of the Day of Judgment. Help the poor and the destitute and respect the elderly. Be kind to the children, and keep your connections with the relatives. Protect your tongue from inappropriate sayings, and cover your eyes from Haram, as well as protect your ears from what is incorrect.

Be kind to orphans so that others are kind to your orphans. Repent and return to God from your sins. At the time of performing Salaat/Salaah, raise your hands for Dua, because the times of Salaat are the best of hours, and in these times, Allah (SWT) looks at God’s servants with mercy, and if the servants talk to God, the Almighty will answer them, and if they call God, the Supreme Being will respond, and if they ask God to be granted with blessings, Divine Blessings will be granted to them

O’ people, your lives depend on your deeds, so by asking for Divine Forgiveness, redeem/save them. Your backs are heavily loaded with sins, therefore by lengthy prostrations (Sujud), make them lighter and know that Allah (SWT) has taken an oath to Divine Magnificence not to torment worshippers and those who prostrate in this month and save them from hell fire on the Day of Judgment [1]

