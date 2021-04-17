Sana’a mosque hosts worshippers in Ramadan

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: People in Yemen like Muslim elsewhere in the world go to mosques during the holy month of Ramadan to recite the Quran and say prayers.

The Great Mosque of Sana’a is one of the places of worship in the Yemeni capital that hosts many worshippers in Ramadan. It is one of the oldest mosques in the world and is said to have been founded in the early Islamic period, suggested to be in 633 AD.

Quranic activities are common in Yemen despite an ongoing aggression against the country by a Saudi-led coalition. Since March 2015, the Saudi regime, together with a coalition of its allies, has been striking Yemen, killing thousands of civilians and destroying the country’s infrastructures.

Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar. It is a period of prayer, fasting, charity giving and self–accountability for Muslims around the world.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast (abstain from foods and drinks) from sunrise to sunset. They also devote a considerable amount of time during this month to reading and contemplating the Quran.