Articles on ‘Fighting Satan in Nahjul Balagha’ published in Japan

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A collection of articles and translation in Japanese of Imam Ali’s (AS) sermons in Nahjul Balagha on “how to fight Satan” was published by Tosei Sano, a professor at Ryukoku University in Kyoto, Japan.

According to the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization, the collection has been published in the Japanese language and includes articles by a number of scholars from Japanese universities.

Tosei Sano, a professor at the Faculty of Intercultural Communication of Ryukoku University did his MA at Harvard University, Center for Middle Eastern Studies and completed Doctor Course at Keio University, Faculty of Letters in 2002.

‘Introduction: The Reason Why Religion should be Discussed Now’, ‘Intercultural Communication between Japan and West Asia’, ‘On the Translation of Two Letters of Imam ‘Ali (AS) in Nahjul Balagha’, ‘American Policies toward Iran’, and ‘Dialog among Civilizations’ are some of his works.

The scholar has translated the letter No. 31 of Nahjul Balagha titled ‘My Son be Like This’ in cooperation with three Japanese researchers.

Translation of the letter was done in one year.

Like other sayings of Imam Ali (AS), the letter includes valuable moral, educational and cultural teachings.