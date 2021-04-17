Afghan Foreign Minister thanks Iran for supporting peace talks

The Afghan Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying that in the phone talk on Saturday, Atmar and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif exchanged views on various bilateral issues and the peace talks process.

The Afghan foreign minister underlined that his nation is thankful of Iran for backing peace process in Afghanistan.

He voiced his satisfaction in expanding relations between Kabul and Tehran. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a telephone conversation with his Afghan counterpart Hanif Atmar said that Iran supports the Afghan peace talks.

Pointing to the preservation of democratic achievements of the past two decades and its link to lasting peace, Zarif said that the Islamic Republic of Iran fully supports the Afghan peace process.

The two sides emphasized the process of finalizing and signing a comprehensive document of cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan.

Earlier, speaking at the virtual Raisina Dialogue in presence of Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Iran and regional countries will not allow Afghanistan to go back to the status of the 1990s.