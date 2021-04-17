Date :Saturday, April 17th, 2021 | Time : 19:51 |ID: 207957 | Print

Iran, Serbia Foreign ministers meet in Tehran

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IRNA: Foreign ministers of Iran and the Republic of Serbia met and conferred here in Tehran on Saturday evening.

Mohammad Javad Zarif and Nicola Selakovic in their Saturday evening meeting reviewed the bilateral ties, issues of mutual interest and the latest developments in Iran’s nuclear negotiations with the G4+1.

Selakovic arrived in Tehran earlier today.

The Serbian top diplomat is also scheduled to meet and talks with some other top Iranian officials as President Hassan Ruhani, and the Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

You might also like
International community expects Biden’s “unconditional return” to JCPOA: Iran's UN Envoy
President Rouhani Warns against Spread of Islamophobia
Ayatollah Khamenei's Advice on Coronavirus
Iranian Ambassador travels to China's Xinjiang Muslim region+Photos
Mogherini: EU's SPV could be in place by year's end
Rouhani: Iran to emerge victorious in US economic war
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *