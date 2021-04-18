Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Ahkam (Rulings)

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Ahkam (Rulings)

Ahkam are a set of instructions that a religion sets for its followers. The practical rules of Islam have been issued by God Almighty to regulate human life, such as the rules of Prayers, Fasting, Jihad, Zakat, and so on. The general rules and laws of Sharia are mentioned in the Holy Quran and the details of the moral and theological rules of Islam can be obtained from the narrations of the Infallibles.

The verse of Fasting is an example of the verses of the Quran in which the Sharia rules are explicitly stated: “O you who believe, fasting is prescribed for you as it was prescribed for those before you, that you may develop God-consciousness.”

Holy Quran (2:183)