Photos: Pakistani ambassador to Iran pays a visit to Imam Ridha (A.S) holy shrine

Qureshi said: “Both Iranian and Pakistani nations are lovers of Prophet Mohammad (pbuh) and the two governments share common religious, cultural and civilizational assets”.

He stressed: “Pakistani people are lovers of Ahl al-Bayt (AS). Over 700 thousand people of Pakistan come to visit Iran’s holy shrines in Mashhad and Qom when they are finished with their pilgrimage in Iraq’s Karbala. These people are now waiting for a comedown of the pandemic to restart their pilgrimage to Iran and Iraq”.

Expressing his pleasure for the services, the Ambassador said: “AQR has always been a good host for the Urdu speaking pilgrims and it has offered many special programs for this group of visitors. Allocating a special portico for Urdu speaking pilgrims and holding various programs on different occasions of the year are among these programs and services.”

Qureshi evaluated launching of Imam Reza (AS) roadside pilgrim and passenger welfare services complex in Sistan and Baluchestan’s Mirjaveh as an admirable activity of AQR, saying: “Building this complex has facilitated Pakistani pilgrims’ travel to Iran.”