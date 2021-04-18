Photos: Astan Quds Razavi distributes Iftar meals among the pilgrims of the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS)

SHAFAQNA- Globe Razavi: Astan Quds Razavi distributes Iftar meals among the pilgrims of Imam Reza (AS) holy shrine. Amin Behnam, Head of Imam Reza (AS) Holy Shrine’s Deputy Office for Pilgrim Services stated that considering the presence of pilgrims at the time of the evening prayer call in the holy shrine during Ramadhan, the valuable tradition of Iftar is being performed.

He pointed out that Iftar packages are distributed among the pilgrims after the evening and night prayers and each package includes a complete set of food items such as bread, cheese, milk, dates, raisins, walnuts and dessert, according to ABNA. “Over 20,000 packages are distributed among the pilgrims every night and according to the plans, by the end of Ramadhan, a total of about 600,000 Iftar packages will be distributed,” he said.