What happens if the fasting person wakes up for Fajr Salaat without eating Sahari? The Grand Ayatollah Safi’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Safi answered a question about waking up for Fajr (Dawn) Salaat/Salaah without eating Sahari/Suhoor.

Question: If a person intends to fast, but does not wake up for Sahari (eating before Fajr Salaat) and only wakes up for Fajr Salaat and after that sleeps. Is the fasting of such a person correct?

The Grand Ayatollah Safi: As long as the person intends to fast, is enough and eating Sahari is not necessary.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA