Programs of Islamic Center of England in Ramadan 2021

SHAFAQNA- The special program of “Ramadan, The Month of Salvation” of the Islamic Center of England with the focus on soul-purification is broadcast in four languages ​​of Arabic, Urdu, English and Persian during the holy month of Ramadan every day from five and thirty minutes until the Maghrib Adhan (call to prayer).

The programs of the Islamic Center of England in the holy month of Ramadan 2021 are as follows:

1. Quran recitation: With the presence of distinguished Qāris living in London, a juz’ of the Holy Quran will be broadcast every day at 17:30 via YouTube and Facebook.

2. Arabic special program; This program includes the interpretation of the Quran for the first 15 days of the holy month of Ramadan from 18:00 to 18:30 and is broadcast via Zoom, YouTube and Facebook.

3. Special program in Urdu; In the Urdu section of the program, which is broadcast on YouTube and Facebook from the 16th to the 23rd of the holy month of Ramadan from 18 to 18:30; Hujjat al-Islam Nusrat Bukhari from Karachi, Pakistan and from the twenty-fourth of the holy month to the end of this luminous month; Hujjat al-Islam Seyed Abbas Abedi are the guests of the program.

4. Special English program; “The Month of Salvation” in English goes on the air every day from 18:30 to 19:30 for 30 days through zoom, YouTube and Facebook.

In the English section, Hujjat al-Islam Seyed Hashem Mousavi from London with lessons from the Quran, and three keynote speakers, including Hujjat al-Islam Zaid al-Islami from Australia in the first ten days, Hujjat al-Islam Shafiq Hoda from Canada in the second ten day, and Hujjat al-Islam Seyed Mohammad Razavi from Toronto in the third ten days of the holy month of Ramadan are guests of the English program.

5. Special Persian program; It will be broadcast on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram from 19:30 until the Maghrib Adhan.

In this program, Hujjat al-Islam Seyyed Hashem Mousavi, the head of the Islamic Center of England, will give a speech in the field of heavenly messages and Hujjat al-Islam Dr. Nasser Rafiei in the first ten days of the holy month, Hujjat al-Islam Massoud A’li in the second ten days and Hujjat al-Islam Seyyed Mohammad Mshdi Mirbagheri in the third ten days of the holy month are the main speakers of this program.

In addition to Ramadan prayers and supplications, the Maghrib Adhan is broadcast from the holy shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) in Najaf, the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) in Karbala and the holy shrine of Imam Ridha (A.S) in Mashhad and the shrine of Lady Masoumah (S.A) in Qom.

The death anniversary of Lady Khadijah (S.A) in the 10th Ramadan, the birth anniversary of Imam Hassan (A.S) in the 15th Ramadan, the nights of Qadr (19, 21 and 23th Ramadan), a night with the Quran, along with Prominent Qaris, World Quds Day, and the special program of the Holy Quran Recitation Competition are among the programs of the Islamic Center of England for the holy month of Ramadan.

The live program of this center is also available at the following links:

Youtube:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmnWZCQiX_-Rwpcgk6LQCdw

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/IslamicCentreEngland

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English