Syrian parliament announced date of presidential election on May 26

SHAFAQNA- The Syrian parliament has announced that the presidential election will be held on May 26.

The Syrian parliament announced today (Sunday) in an extraordinary session that anyone wishing to run for the presidency must submit his application within 10 days.

The Syrian parliament also announced May 26 as the date for the presidential election.

According to the Syrian constitution, the speaker of parliament requests the election of a president before the end of the current presidential term for a period of not less than 60 days and not more than 90 days.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English