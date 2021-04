https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/1-13.jpg 324 720 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian 2021-04-18 19:45:47 2021-04-18 21:33:11 Photos: Lessons from Quran Interpretation in the Month of Ramadhan at Hussainiya Sheikh Zakzaky in Lafia, Nigeria (photos)