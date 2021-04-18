Analysts believe Lavrov’s visit to Tehran amid JCPOA talks heralds bright prospects for ties with Russia

No alternative to JCPOA

Lavrov said in Tehran that all sides should abide by their commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) completely endorsed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.He told IRNA one day before his visit to Tehran that the Russian Government believes there is no rational alternative to the JCPOA, expressing hope that the US will stop hindering implementation of the international accord. The Russian Foreign Minister underlined that the imposition of sanctions by the European Union on Iran simultaneous with talks on revival of the JCPOA in Vienna is “unacceptable,” adding that Moscow condemns any measure to undermine nuclear negotiations.

In the Tehran visit, Russian and Iranian foreign ministers discussed Russia’s initiative for maintaining security in the Persian Gulf region. Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif signed an agreement to pave the way for establishing cultural centers in Russia and Iran. Lavrov stated that his country will be very happy to get more acquainted with rich Persian culture. Russia and Iran proposed that they are ready to prepare a memorandum of understanding on exchanging know-how in respect of biologic safety.

The top Russian diplomat explained that there is no mechanism to verify other countries’ transparency when it comes to biologic safety. The US is developing a network of biologic labs throughout the world and in particular near Russian and Iranian borders. Russia and Iran have pushed forward an effective cooperation in fighting coronavirus. Russia has delivered 500,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine out of two million doses agreed upon in their initial agreement. The two countries have finalized a new accord based on it Moscow will deliver 60 million doses of the vaccine from June to December.

Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali pointed to Lavrov’s visit to Tehran, noting that the two countries have shown convergence in resolving international challenges at the current important juncture. The Russian and Iranian officials held talks on different issues, including the situation in Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan, Persian Gulf, Nagorno-Karabakh region. They also agreed upon going ahead with talks on issues of mutual interests.