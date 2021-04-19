Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Halal

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Halal

In Islam, Halal (permissible)- as opposed to Haram (forbidden)- is what is permissible from the point of view of Sharia and reason; Whether it is a heart action, such as beliefs, or a physical and verbal action.

“Worship has seventy parts, the best of which is to earn a Halal (lawful) (income).”

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)