https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/0A46CD3E-87D6-4906-9853-3305B91C3D25.jpeg 750 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-04-19 05:15:032021-04-19 02:15:27Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Halal
Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Halal
SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.
Halal
In Islam, Halal (permissible)- as opposed to Haram (forbidden)- is what is permissible from the point of view of Sharia and reason; Whether it is a heart action, such as beliefs, or a physical and verbal action.
“Worship has seventy parts, the best of which is to earn a Halal (lawful) (income).”
Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!