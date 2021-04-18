https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/9DD39681-7BF2-453F-B5FC-4118B58432AB.jpeg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-04-19 00:13:152021-04-19 00:13:15Photos: Tartil Quran recitation ceremony for children in Imam Ali’s (A.S) holy shrine
Photos: Tartil Quran recitation ceremony for children in Imam Ali’s (A.S) holy shrine
SHAFAQNA- Tartil Quran recitation ceremony for children is held daily during the holy month of Ramadan in the shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) in the city of Najaf Ashraf.
This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
