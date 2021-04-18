https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/CE556281-A366-4A95-ABEA-1406023D3BBB.jpeg 1000 560 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-04-19 00:30:032021-04-19 00:30:03Ramadan at Zainabia Islamic Center in Brisbane, Australia
SHAFAQNA- With the presence and gathering of Shia Muslims in the Zainabia Islamic Center, in the city of “Brisbane” in Australia, programs of lectures, interpretation and expression of Ahkam (rulings) will be held during the holy month of Ramadan.
Ramadan at Zainabia Islamic Center in Brisbane, Australia
SHAFAQNA- With the presence and gathering of Shia Muslims in the Zainabia Islamic Center, in the city of “Brisbane” in Australia, programs of lectures, interpretation and expression of Ahkam (rulings) will be held during the holy month of Ramadan.
This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!