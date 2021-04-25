Karbala: Largest external expansion of al-Abbas’s (A.S) holy shrine +Photos

SHAFAQNA-Alkafeel:The staffs of the engineering maintenance and construction department at the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine have begun the rehabilitation work for adding new areas to serve the visitors, which is part of the largest expansion witnessed by the Holy Shrine on both sides of the Qibla Street, after the demolition and removal of most of the buildings that the shrine bought for the external expansion project, which will provide large areas that add many services for visitors, foremost among which is the ease of movement for the visitors and of condolence processions, and to reduce the momentum on this street, especially during the special Ziyarat seasons.

The head of the Construction Works Division in the aforementioned department, Engineer Muhammad Mustafa al-Taweel, spoke to the al-Kafeel Network about these works, explaining: “As soon as the demolition work was completed and the waste of the buildings removed, the staffs of our department, each according to his specialization, began preparation work starting from the Saqi courtyard, specifically from the street of the Sayyid al-Shuhada (peace be upon him) compound to the temporary parking lot (a temporary square which building was removed earlier) as a first part, provided that it includes the second part of the aforementioned square to Its point of contact with Jomhouriya Street. ”

Regarding the most important works of this project, Al-Taweel explained:

– Removing old soil and replacing it with (gravel)

– Establishing an integrated infrastructure that included the laying of service channels with pipelines for electricity, sewage and potable water, to feed the water fountains, in addition to pipes for electrical and communications wiring, and the works in this part have reached advanced stages.

– Modifying and levelling the ground according to specific measurements and heights, and making it ready for cladding.

– Making a fence to isolate this area from the side that borders it.

– Installing a (sidewalk) that separates the added area from the street.

Determining sites for installing lighting poles, cameras, and drinking water fountains.

In the conclusion of his speech, he affirmed: “The work is progressing at an increasing pace, with the morning and evening work shifts. The transition will be made from one stage to another until this added space is fully completed to be a place to serve visitors and provide additional services to them.”